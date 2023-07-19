New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, Drones, Artillery Rounds - Pentagon

The US Department of Defense on Wednesday announced in a press release a new $1.3 billion military assistance package for Ukraine that includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), 152mm artillery rounds and Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The US Department of Defense on Wednesday announced in a press release a new $1.3 billion military assistance package for Ukraine that includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), 152mm artillery rounds and Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to support Ukraine's battlefield needs and underscore unwavering US support for Ukraine," the release said. "This package, which includes critical air defense capabilities and munitions, will be provided as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI)."

The release said the assistance package is worth $1.3 billion and includes four NASAMS, mine clearing equipment, precision aerial munitions, 115 tactical vehicles to tow equipment, 150 fuel trucks, TOW missiles, among other items.