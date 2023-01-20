New $2.5Bln US Military Package for Ukraine Includes New NASAMS Systems - Pentagon

The newly-announced $2.5 billion US military package for Ukraine includes new National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems among other capabilities, the Pentagon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The newly-announced $2.5 billion US military package for Ukraine includes new National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems among other capabilities, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"This includes new National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, and eight Avenger air-defense systems," the Pentagon said in a press release.

"Our new package provides even more air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its cities and its skies," Austin told members of the eighth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany, as quoted in the release.

The United States to date has delivered two NASAMS systems to Ukraine out of a total of eight systems committed to Kiev. The other six air defense systems are not expected to be delivered anytime soon, according to Pentagon officials.