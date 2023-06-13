New $325mln Military Package for Ukraine Includes Stingers, 15 Bradley Vehicles - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

The new $325 million package of security assistance for Ukraine includes an undisclosed number of Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin systems, and 15 Bradley armored infantry vehicles, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The new $325 million package of security assistance for Ukraine includes an undisclosed number of Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin systems, and 15 Bradley armored infantry vehicles, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday.

The new package also includes 10 Stryker armored personnel carriers, AT-4 anti-armor systems, TOW missiles, and additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), the release said.

The package is the second one over the course of the last week. On Friday, the Biden administration announced a $2.1 billion military aid package featuring munitions for air defense systems and drones.

