UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New 5.3 Magnitude Aftershock Registered In Japan's North-East - Meteorological Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

New 5.3 Magnitude Aftershock Registered in Japan's North-East - Meteorological Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A magnitude 5.3 aftershock was registered in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Monday, the national meteorological agency said.

The shocks were recorded at 21:26 local time (12:46 GMT), the agency specified.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 50 kilometers (31 miles) under the water surface.

Small shocks could be also felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocked Fukushima Prefecture on February 13. It left at least 155 people injured, with no fatalities reported so far.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Water Fukushima Tokyo Japan February

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

21 seconds ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

28 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

31 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.