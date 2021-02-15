MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A magnitude 5.3 aftershock was registered in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Monday, the national meteorological agency said.

The shocks were recorded at 21:26 local time (12:46 GMT), the agency specified.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 50 kilometers (31 miles) under the water surface.

Small shocks could be also felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocked Fukushima Prefecture on February 13. It left at least 155 people injured, with no fatalities reported so far.