New 6-Party Talks on Afghanistan to Take Place in Tehran in Late December - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A new round of six-party consultations on Afghanistan on the level of security council secretaries is scheduled to take place in Iran's capital city of Tehran in the second half December, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei said on Thursday.

In June, the press service of the Russian Security Council said that the talks would take place in the fall.

"Secretaries of the security councils of six countries will meet in the second half of December in Tehran [to hold talks on Afghanistan]," Sanaei said.

The last round of six-party talks held between representatives of Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, Pakistan and Russia took place in the Russia city of Ufa in June.