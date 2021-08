New $60Mln US Security Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Javelin Anti-Tank Systems - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The new $60 million security assistance package to Ukraine includes Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"As you know, sir, President Biden has approved a new $60 million security assistance package including Javelin anti-armor systems and more to enable Ukraine to better defend itself against Russian aggression," Austin said during welcoming remarks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Pentagon.