New $725Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes More Artillery, HIMARS Munitions - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The newly announced $725 million military assistance package for Ukraine includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional 155mm artillery rounds, the US Defense Department said.

"This new security assistance package includes: Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 23,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The package also includes 5,000 anti-tank weapons, additional High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), more than 200 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, and more than two million rounds of small arms ammunition, the release said.

The Defense Department noted that Spain announced it will provide four HAWK launchers to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and Germany recently delivered the first of four IRIS-T air-defense systems committed to Ukraine and intends to deliver more MARS rocket systems and howitzers, the release added.

The United States has provided Ukraine with about $17.6 billion in military assistance since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24, according to the release.