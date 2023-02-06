New 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Central Turkey at 10:24 GMT - seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A new earthquake of 7.8 magnitude was recorded in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

Initially, it was reported that the quake was of 7.8 magnitude, but later it was corrected.

The earthquake was recorded at 10:24 GMT, 59 kilometers (36.

6 miles) northeast of the city of Kahramanmaras, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), the EMSC said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, tremors from the earthquake were felt again in Ankara and its outskirts.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 912 have been killed and another 5,385 have been injured.