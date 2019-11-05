New Accord for Southern Yemen Important Step Toward Peace Settlement - Griffiths

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a power-sharing agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, saying the accord marks a vital step toward achieve peace in the country.

"I congratulate the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council on reaching an agreement on the way forward," Griffiths said. "The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen."