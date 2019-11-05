UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Accord For Southern Yemen Important Step Toward Peace Settlement - Griffiths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

New Accord for Southern Yemen Important Step Toward Peace Settlement - Griffiths

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a power-sharing agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, saying the accord marks a vital step toward achieve peace in the country.

"I congratulate the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council on reaching an agreement on the way forward," Griffiths said. "The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen."

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Government Agreement

Recent Stories

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

38 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

2 hours ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.