New Accord for Southern Yemen Offers Prospects for Broader Peace Deal - Saudi Crown Prince

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman believes that the power-sharing agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) offers prospects for a comprehensive peace deal between the warring sides in Yemen.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh an agreement under the auspices of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and STC President Aidarus Zoubaidi attended the signing of the agreement.

"The agreement opens the prospect of a broader agreement between Yemeni forces. Each day when Yemenis meet [for talks] becomes a day of joy for the kingdom. We hope that the agreement will become a new page for a frank dialogue between all the sons of Yemen to reach a political solution to end the current crisis in Yemen," the crown prince said during the signing ceremony.

The agreement stipulates the return of the Hadi government to the capital Aden, which was seized by the STC forces in August, unifying the two sides' combatants under a central command and establishing a government with equal power sharing.

Since August, Aden, the temporary seat of the government, and other southern areas have been a scene of violent clashes between the southern separatists and the government, which had been formerly allied against the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia has made attempts to broker a peace deal between the sides.