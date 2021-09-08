New Afghan Authorities Urge Former Officials To Return To Country - Acting Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Acting Afghan Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) called upon former officials to return to the country, guaranteeing their safety.
"We urge former officials to return to the country, we guarantee their safety," Akhund told Al Jazeera in the first interview in his new capacity.