New Afghan Government Wants to Pay Visit to Moscow - Deputy Information Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), wants to develop strong high-level relations with Russia and to pay a visit to Moscow, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are waiting for (an invitation) to pay a visit to Moscow. We have no problems, we are asking for a high level of relations with the Russian government. Russia is an important neighbor and, God willing, a day will come when we witness strong relations between Kabul and Moscow," Mujahid said.