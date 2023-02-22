New Aftershocks in Syria Killed 5, Injured About 320 People -Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian military keeps providing assistance to Syrians after new aftershocks left five people dead and about 320 others injured in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"As a result of aftershocks overnight from February 20 to 21 in the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo on the territory controlled by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, five people were killed, three buildings were destroyed, and about 320 people were injured," Rear Adm.

Gurinov said.

He also said the Syrian government was ready to let humanitarian convoys pass on to the affected areas, but at the moment the Seraqib and Abu Azeidin checkpoints were blocked by militants.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, where the death toll exceeded 1,400 and almost 2,500 were injured.