New Agency to Strip Foreign-Born Terrorists of US Citizenship - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Foreign-born terrorists, sex offenders and other criminals who obtained US citizenship by hiding their pasts will be denaturalized by a new agency that was announced by the Department of Justice in a press release on Wednesday.

"While the Office of Immigration Litigation already has achieved great success in the denaturalization cases it has brought, winning 95 percent of the time, the growing number of referrals anticipated from law enforcement agencies motivated the creation of a standalone section dedicated to this important work," the release said.

Denaturalization cases require the US government to show that a defendant's naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation, the release noted.

Civil denaturalization cases have no statute of limitations, and the Justice Department has successfully denaturalized numerous categories of individuals who have illegally obtained citizenship, including terrorists, other national security threats, war criminals, human rights violators, sex offenders and other fraudsters, according to the release.