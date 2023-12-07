New aid pledges to Ukraine at lowest level since war began: study

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Ukraine's allies have dramatically scaled back their pledges of new aid to the country, which have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the war, the Kiel Institute's Ukraine aid tracker showed Thursday.

"The dynamics of support to Ukraine have slowed," the German-based institute said, adding that new military, financial and humanitarian aid pledged to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90 percent compared with the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war in February 2022.

The figures come amid signs of growing cracks in Western support for Ukraine as Kyiv's highly-anticipated counteroffensive fails to yield a breakthrough and the world's attention pivots to the Israel-Hamas war.

In the US, Senate Republicans are blocking additional Ukraine funding in a row with Democrats over US border security whereas in the EU, negotiations on a 50-billion-euro package ($53 billion) for Ukraine over the next four years are dragging on.