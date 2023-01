WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The new US military assistance package worth more than $3 billion to Ukraine includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank and $225 million for Ukraine's military modernization, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"(T)he package is expected to include... $225 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine to build the long-term capacity and modernization of Ukraine's military," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Today's assistance also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank to incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment."