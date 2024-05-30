New Air Cargo Route To Strengthen Trade Ties Between China, Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A new air cargo route inaugurated on May 28, linking Guizhou, China with Karachi, Pakistan will further strengthen trade ties between China and Pakistan.
The route was launched with the departure of an all-cargo plane carrying 6 tonnes of freight, including clothing, electronics, and various commodities, from Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
After nearly six hours of flight time, the plane arrived in Karachi. It will return to Guiyang loaded with blue crabs from Pakistan, according to Guiyang Customs.
The route, jointly opened by Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd and China Logistics Group Co.
(China Logistics Group), is planned to be carried out three times a week, carrying goods including hardware accessories, clothing fabrics, electronic accessories and so on.
This air route is significant as it marks the first direct connection between Guizhou and Pakistan, as well as the first air freight route linking the province with a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) country.
Officials believe that this new route will help establish Guiyang as a cargo distribution center in southwest China and reduce the time for Pakistan's quality fresh products to reach Guizhou. The inauguration of the Guiyang-Karachi air cargo route is expected to facilitate trade between the two regions.
APP/asg
