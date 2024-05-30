Open Menu

New Air Cargo Route To Strengthen Trade Ties Between China, Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

New air cargo route to strengthen trade ties between China, Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A new air cargo route inaugurated on May 28, linking Guizhou, China with Karachi, Pakistan will further strengthen trade ties between China and Pakistan.

The route was launched with the departure of an all-cargo plane carrying 6 tonnes of freight, including clothing, electronics, and various commodities, from Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

After nearly six hours of flight time, the plane arrived in Karachi. It will return to Guiyang loaded with blue crabs from Pakistan, according to Guiyang Customs.

The route, jointly opened by Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd and China Logistics Group Co.

(China Logistics Group), is planned to be carried out three times a week, carrying goods including hardware accessories, clothing fabrics, electronic accessories and so on.

This air route is significant as it marks the first direct connection between Guizhou and Pakistan, as well as the first air freight route linking the province with a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) country.

Officials believe that this new route will help establish Guiyang as a cargo distribution center in southwest China and reduce the time for Pakistan's quality fresh products to reach Guizhou. The inauguration of the Guiyang-Karachi air cargo route is expected to facilitate trade between the two regions.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China Road Guiyang May From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

1 hour ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

1 hour ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

16 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

16 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

16 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World