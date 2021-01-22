UrduPoint.com
New Airport In SW China City Completes Test With Passenger Planes

Fri 22nd January 2021

New airport in SW China city completes test with passenger planes

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province completed a test with the landing of several passenger planes on Friday, a key step toward opening for operations

The airport will be the largest airport in southwestern China and the second international airport in the provincial capital Chengdu.

It is located some 50 km from downtown Chengdu and is set to open in 2021. It boasts a 1.26 million-square-meter terminal and can meet an annual passenger throughput of 90 million, according to the Sichuan Airport Group Co., Ltd.

The airport will be the largest airport in southwestern China and the second international airport in the provincial capital Chengdu.

It is located some 50 km from downtown Chengdu and is set to open in 2021. It boasts a 1.26 million-square-meter terminal and can meet an annual passenger throughput of 90 million, according to the Sichuan Airport Group Co., Ltd.

The opening of the second airport will help Chengdu become an integrated international transport hub linking China with Europe, the middle East, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

More Stories From World

