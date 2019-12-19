New Algerian President Appoints Foreign Minister Boukadoum as Interim Premier - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Algeria's newly appointed president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui on Thursday and chosen Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum to act as interim head of government pending the appointment of a permanent prime minister, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Algeria 's newly appointed president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui on Thursday and chosen Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum to act as interim head of government pending the appointment of a permanent prime minister media reported.

Earlier in the day, Tebboune was officially sworn in as Algerian president at the People's Palace in the capital of Algiers. Bedoui, who was appointed in March by then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, handed in his resignation after Tebboune was made president, Algeria's APS news agency reported.

Tebboune's victory in the presidential election triggered protests among the population, but the national army's general staff has said that his appointment should put an end to the nation's political crisis.

Public unrest initially began in February when Bouteflika, who had served as president for 20 years, announced he would be seeking a fifth term in office. He eventually stepped down two months later, but this did not placate demonstrators, who demanded the resignation of other officials who were part of his administration. This set into motion a political crisis that has lasted up until now.