Open Menu

New All-cargo Air Route Links Xinjiang, Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM

New all-cargo air route links Xinjiang, Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A new air cargo route linking Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, and Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, was launched yesterday, announced SF Airlines.

The Urumqi-Islamabad route was the first all-cargo route launched by SF Airlines in Xinjiang to Pakistan.

It will carry cross-border e-commerce goods and other products, said the air cargo carrier Two round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle between Urumqi and Islamabad every week on this cargo route, providing more than 110 tonnes of air transport capacity weekly.

With the launch of the Urumqi-Islamabad route, the air cargo services of SF Airlines now reach three destinations in Pakistan, serving China-Pakistan economic and trade exchanges by enhancing logistics convenience, said SF Airlines.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. To date, it operates 89 all-cargo freighters, according to statistics from the cargo carrier.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decid ..

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..

48 minutes ago
 Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with c ..

Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

1 hour ago
 Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

1 hour ago
 Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to com ..

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

3 hours ago
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

4 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

5 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

6 hours ago

More Stories From World