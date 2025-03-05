New all-cargo air route links Xinjiang, Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A new air cargo route linking Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, and Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, was launched yesterday, announced SF Airlines.

The Urumqi-Islamabad route was the first all-cargo route launched by SF Airlines in Xinjiang to Pakistan.

It will carry cross-border e-commerce goods and other products, said the air cargo carrier Two round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle between Urumqi and Islamabad every week on this cargo route, providing more than 110 tonnes of air transport capacity weekly.

With the launch of the Urumqi-Islamabad route, the air cargo services of SF Airlines now reach three destinations in Pakistan, serving China-Pakistan economic and trade exchanges by enhancing logistics convenience, said SF Airlines.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. To date, it operates 89 all-cargo freighters, according to statistics from the cargo carrier.

