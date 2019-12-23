New alliance established to foster neuroscience research

China has set up an academic and industrial alliance of brain cognition and brain disease in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China has set up an academic and industrial alliance of brain cognition and brain disease in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The alliance was coordinated by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) under the CAS, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Beijing Tiantan Hospital under Capital Medical University as well as other research institutions and enterprises.

It will create an interdisciplinary research platform for brain science, brain disease and brain-inspired intelligence. It will facilitate the development of basic medical research and clinical research, and combine scientific research with industrial needs.

Yang Jianhua, an official from the SIAT said the alliance will help promote the transfer of science and technology achievements and contribute to the upgrading of neuroscience-related industries in Shenzhen.