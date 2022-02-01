New Alliance of Ukraine, UK, Poland to Focus on Security - Ukrainian Prime Minister

The newly-created alliance involving Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom should focus on strengthening regional security within the trilateral cooperation format, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new cooperation format between Kiev, London and Warsaw.

"I hope that in the near future we will also manage to officially launch a new regional format of cooperation Ukraine - Poland - UK," Shmyhal said at a joint press conference with his Polish colleague, Mateusz Morawiecki, noting that the sides should sign a trilateral document on cooperation to strengthen regional security amid tensions with Russia.

The Ukrainian parliament, in turn, said that the new format will not become an alternative to already existing alliances, such as NATO and the EU, or even the regional Three Seas initiative, and will rather provide an additional opportunity for cooperation.

The official announcement of the creation of the new trilateral format, initially scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to the illness of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Ukrainian top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.