UrduPoint.com

New Alliance Of Ukraine, UK, Poland To Focus On Security - Ukrainian Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:11 PM

New Alliance of Ukraine, UK, Poland to Focus on Security - Ukrainian Prime Minister

The newly-created alliance involving Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom should focus on strengthening regional security within the trilateral cooperation format, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The newly-created alliance involving Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom should focus on strengthening regional security within the trilateral cooperation format, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new cooperation format between Kiev, London and Warsaw.

"I hope that in the near future we will also manage to officially launch a new regional format of cooperation Ukraine - Poland - UK," Shmyhal said at a joint press conference with his Polish colleague, Mateusz Morawiecki, noting that the sides should sign a trilateral document on cooperation to strengthen regional security amid tensions with Russia.

The Ukrainian parliament, in turn, said that the new format will not become an alternative to already existing alliances, such as NATO and the EU, or even the regional Three Seas initiative, and will rather provide an additional opportunity for cooperation.

The official announcement of the creation of the new trilateral format, initially scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to the illness of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Ukrainian top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament London Warsaw Kiev Alliance United Kingdom Poland Top

Recent Stories

16 died, 1,894 new corona cases reported in Punjab ..

16 died, 1,894 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Poland Sees No Threat in Possible Influx of Ukrain ..

Poland Sees No Threat in Possible Influx of Ukrainian Refugees - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 EU Says Mali's Request for Immediate Withdrawal of ..

EU Says Mali's Request for Immediate Withdrawal of French Ambassador 'Unjustifie ..

1 minute ago
 Some 100-120 CIS Observers to Monitor Referendum i ..

Some 100-120 CIS Observers to Monitor Referendum in Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Army increases Drone Flights in Breakawa ..

Ukrainian Army increases Drone Flights in Breakaway Donbas - Local Militia

4 minutes ago
 Italy PM urges Ukraine de-escalation in Putin call ..

Italy PM urges Ukraine de-escalation in Putin call

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>