New Ambassadors Present Credentials To Turkish President Erdogan

Published January 23, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received letters of credentials on Tuesday from the new ambassadors of four countries

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received letters of credentials on Tuesday from the new ambassadors of four countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Gabriele Juen of Austria, Ahmed Ben Sghaier of Tunisia, Kok Li Peng of Singapore, and Maria Virginia Mendes Da Silva Pina of Portugal.

After the new envoys’ credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.

