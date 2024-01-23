New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received letters of credentials on Tuesday from the new ambassadors of four countries

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Gabriele Juen of Austria, Ahmed Ben Sghaier of Tunisia, Kok Li Peng of Singapore, and Maria Virginia Mendes Da Silva Pina of Portugal.

After the new envoys’ credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.