New Amendment Could Simplify Russian Citizenship for Extra 50,000 Foreigners - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Amendments to the Russian law on citizenship, if adopted, would pave the way for an additional 50,000 foreign nationals to acquire Russian citizenship in a simplified way, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Russia's lower house adopted the first reading of a bill that proposes excluding the physical inability to work as a requirement for obtaining Russian citizenship in a simplified way. According to the current legislation, a foreigner can only apply for citizenship through this method if he or she is unfit for work but has an able-bodied child who is over 18 years old and holds Russian citizenship.

"We remove the requirement 'only those who are unfit for work,' on the contrary, we accept everyone, and thus open the way for the workforce ... In the case of the adoption of the law, this could be about 50,000 [that can use the new procedure for obtaining citizenship in a simplified way]. Maybe it is not hundreds of thousands, not millions, but 50,000 is a good number," Zubkov said.

The deputy minister also said that citizens of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States apply for Russian citizenship via the simplified procedure most often.