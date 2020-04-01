UrduPoint.com
New Anti-Coronavirus Measures In Moscow Likely To Work - WHO Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:20 AM

New Anti-Coronavirus Measures in Moscow Likely to Work - WHO Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Moscow's recent measures against the spread of the coronavirus are likely to work, judging by the experience of other countries; the next few days will show if they are successful, Melita Vujnovic, a representative of the World Health Organization in Russia, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Moscow announced that all residents were to self-isolate, going out only for essentials, work or urgent medical needs. A large number of the Russian regions introduced similar measures shortly after.

"WHO sees that the government of Moscow is expanding measures against the epidemic in accordance with the situation with the virus. The next few days will show us how effective this containment is, but the experience of other countries shows that it should work," Vujnovic said.

