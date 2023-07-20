Open Menu

New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End Of It,' US Exploring More Options - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:08 PM

New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US Exploring More Options - White House

The latest sanctions against Russia over Ukraine are not final as Washington will continue to explore more designations, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The latest sanctions against Russia over Ukraine are not final as Washington will continue to explore more designations, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

The US State and Treasury Departments on Thursday announced Russia-related sanctions against nearly 120 individuals and entities aimed at restricting Russia's access to critical materials and capabilities.

"This wont be the end of it ," Kirby said. "We'll continue to explore additional sanctions as appropriate going forward."

