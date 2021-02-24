New App Launched to Help Londoners Report Online Terrorist Material

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched on Wednesday a new mobile app to make it easier for people to report terrorist content online or on social media, after a research found that four out of five Londoners were unsure how to do it.

The iREPORTit app, which is free to download on Android and Apple smartphones, will allow users to flag the online material directly, and anonymously, to the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU).

It comes amid concerns that the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have created conditions for people that have been away from protective role models such as teachers, family, friends and other support networks to become easy prey of extremists promoting hate and violence on the internet.

"We know terrorists and extremists are set on exploiting the uncertainty and anxiety caused by the pandemic for their own gain. With more people than ever online for longer periods, often at home alone or in isolated environments, I'm determined to do everything I can to counter that threat and help keep Londoners safe," Khan said.

The head of UK counter terrorism policing Neil Basu welcomed the new app and said that specialist officers are ready and waiting to look at each referral sent and seek its removal in case the material breaches the UK terrorism legislation.

"Every time a member of public sends the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit a link to material which is terrorist or extremist in nature, they are helping police in the international fight against terrorism," he said.

The app has been funded by 40,000 Pounds ($56,400) of City Hall funding, but can be used by anyone in the UK.

It will initially run as a three-month pilot and will be made permanent depending on the number of downloads and resulting referrals, following an evaluation by the CTIRU.