New Archaeological Findings In Tibet Shed Light On Prehistoric Human Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 02:33 PM

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration on Thursday released the latest archaeological findings in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, shedding light on prehistoric human activities in the region

At a prehistoric site in Ngari Prefecture, archaeologists discovered continuous stratigraphic accumulations and unearthed over 5,000 pieces of relics, including a large quantity of stoneware, a small number of animal bones and burnt stones, as well as fire and ash pits.

Two types of stoneware-making technology discovered at the site indicated the existence of human activity during two different historical periods.

Systematic excavation at the site has filled the vacuum of prehistoric archaeological culture dating back 8,000 to 10,000 years in the hinterland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the administration said.

