New Archbishop of Cyprus to Be Elected on December 24 - Holy Synod

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Cypriot Archiepiscopal elections will be held on December 24 to choose the new Archbishop of the Church of Cyprus, following the death of Archbishop Chrysostomos II on November 7, the Holy Synod announced on Thursday.

On December 18, the first stage of the elections took place with the participation of the Orthodox citizens of Cyprus. Three of the six Metropolitans entered the second stage: Athanasios of Limassol (35.68%), George of Paphos (18.39%) and Isaiah of Tamassos and Orinis (18.1%).

On Thursday, the Holy Synod approved the results of the elections during a meeting.

"It is determined that the election of the Archbishop of Nea Justiniana and All Cyprus will take place on Saturday, December 24, on Christmas Eve, after the Divine Liturgy.

It will be followed by a message about the election results in the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian," the statement said.

The Holy Synod's decision does not depend on the percentage each of the applicants receives in the popular vote.

The new Archbishop will be the candidate who gains an absolute majority, nine out of 16 votes. If not, the candidate with the least number of votes is eliminated, and a second round is held between the two remaining candidates. The same rules apply in the second round. If that still fails to yield a winner, a draw is held.