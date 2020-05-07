UrduPoint.com
New Armored Personnel Carrier To Protect Far North Being Created In Russia - Designer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A new tracked armored personnel carrier, capable of performing combat missions in the Far North, is being created in Russia, Alexander Krasovitsky, director general of the Military Industrial Company - the vehicle designer - said in an interview with Sputnik.

The company earlier specialized exclusively in the manufacturing of wheeled armored vehicles.

"Regarding the creation of tracked armored vehicles, an all-terrain armored vehicle of this type is being designed. It will be an armored personnel carrier capable of performing combat missions in the Far North. I will not disclose the timing and characteristics of the vehicle so far," Krasovitsky said.

