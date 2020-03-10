UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Arms Control Treaty Should Cover Russian 'Slightly Exotic' Systems - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

New Arms Control Treaty Should Cover Russian 'Slightly Exotic' Systems - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A new arms treaty between the United States and Russia should include existing weapons covered by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but also new Russian systems such as the nuclear-armed underwater drone, nuclear-powered cruise missile and air-launched ballistic missile, a US State Department senior official said.

"We need to make sure that it covers not only what is currently covered by New START, but the range of new Russian systems that are being developed that are not and would not be New START accountable," the official said on Monday.

"Some of these sort of slightly exotic new systems such as the nuclear-powered underwater nuclear-armed drone called Poseidon, the nuclear-powered nuclear-armed cruise missile, air-launched ballistic missile and that sort of thing."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he will propose a new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help to avoid a costly arms race.

Related Topics

Drone Russia China Trump United States Race

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

2 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

4 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.