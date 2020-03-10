New Arms Control Treaty Should Cover Russian 'Slightly Exotic' Systems - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A new arms treaty between the United States and Russia should include existing weapons covered by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but also new Russian systems such as the nuclear-armed underwater drone, nuclear-powered cruise missile and air-launched ballistic missile, a US State Department senior official said.

"We need to make sure that it covers not only what is currently covered by New START, but the range of new Russian systems that are being developed that are not and would not be New START accountable," the official said on Monday.

"Some of these sort of slightly exotic new systems such as the nuclear-powered underwater nuclear-armed drone called Poseidon, the nuclear-powered nuclear-armed cruise missile, air-launched ballistic missile and that sort of thing."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he will propose a new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help to avoid a costly arms race.