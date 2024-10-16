New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A UK lawmaker was Wednesday to introduce into parliament legislation that would legalise assisted dying, setting up the first vote on the emotive issue in almost a decade.

Euthanasia is illegal in Britain, but if Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's bill becomes law it would give terminally ill people "choice" at the end of life.

It would also align Britain with some European countries where assisted dying is in place to varying degrees.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to a charge of murder or other offences.

Previous attempts to legalise it have been voted down, but public opinion is shifting and attempts to change the law are under way in Scotland, which has a separate legal system and powers to set its own health policy.

An assisted dying bill was last debated -- and defeated -- in the House of Commons in 2015.

Since then, surveys have shown increased support for helping terminally ill people end their lives and Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to make parliamentary time for the subject during his Labour party's successful election campaign in July.

The debate has been given impetus by a campaign led by high-profile tv broadcaster Esther Rantzen, who has terminal cancer.

Leadbeater said the current law, which "hasn't changed for more than 60 years," can be "cruel and unjust, not only to terminally ill people but to their families and loved ones, too.

"(I) strongly believe that we should give people facing the most unbearable end to their life a choice about what that end is like," she wrote in the Guardian earlier this month.

Opponents of the legislation include the UK's highest-ranking Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who has urged followers to write to MPs to oppose the proposed change.