New Assisted Dying Bill Introduced In UK Parliament
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A UK lawmaker was Wednesday to introduce into parliament legislation that would legalise assisted dying, setting up the first vote on the emotive issue in almost a decade.
Euthanasia is illegal in Britain, but if Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's bill becomes law it would give terminally ill people "choice" at the end of life.
It would also align Britain with some European countries where assisted dying is in place to varying degrees.
Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.
In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to a charge of murder or other offences.
Previous attempts to legalise it have been voted down, but public opinion is shifting and attempts to change the law are under way in Scotland, which has a separate legal system and powers to set its own health policy.
An assisted dying bill was last debated -- and defeated -- in the House of Commons in 2015.
Since then, surveys have shown increased support for helping terminally ill people end their lives and Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to make parliamentary time for the subject during his Labour party's successful election campaign in July.
The debate has been given impetus by a campaign led by high-profile tv broadcaster Esther Rantzen, who has terminal cancer.
Leadbeater said the current law, which "hasn't changed for more than 60 years," can be "cruel and unjust, not only to terminally ill people but to their families and loved ones, too.
"(I) strongly believe that we should give people facing the most unbearable end to their life a choice about what that end is like," she wrote in the Guardian earlier this month.
Opponents of the legislation include the UK's highest-ranking Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who has urged followers to write to MPs to oppose the proposed change.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
More Stories From World
-
Fake AI history photos cloud the past3 minutes ago
-
Thomas Tuchel set to be unveiled as new England manager - reports23 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results43 minutes ago
-
India's fireworks boom ahead of Hindu festival of lights43 minutes ago
-
The Bishnoi gang: the notorious syndicate Canada says is India's proxy43 minutes ago
-
'Mysterious black balls' close Sydney beaches43 minutes ago
-
Vintage Messi nets hat trick as Argentina hit Bolivia for six1 hour ago
-
Kashmir not India’s integral part – never was, nor will be: Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Egyptian geese spread wings in France, threatening biodiversity1 hour ago
-
Spain reach Nations League quarters, Ronaldo's Portugal held by Scotland2 hours ago
-
UN urges 'independent' probe into deadly Israeli strike in Northern Lebanon, killing 223 hours ago
-
The long walk for water in the parched Colombian Amazon3 hours ago