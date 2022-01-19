New Asylum Agency Launched in EU - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

The European Union launched on Wednesday a new asylum agency, which will replace the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) and work with member countries to improve the bloc's asylum procedures, EU spokesman Adalbert Jahnz announced

In December, the Council of the European Union adopted a regulation establishing the bloc's asylum agency that will build upon the the EASO. The move aims to improve the functioning of the common European asylum system. As such, the new agency will have the right to deploy experts and technical means to member states that have requested operational support, according to the council.

"This morning saw a start of the work of the new European union agency for asylum. The new agency expands on the responsibilities of the former European Asylum Support Office.

It will work in support of national authorities towards fast and fair asylum procedures and consistent reception standards across the EU," Jahnz said during a briefing.

In late 2020, the EU began discussing a new migration agreement. The document, which still has to be approved by member countries, calls for stronger border control and quicker review processing of asylum claims. It also stipulates joint responsibility for acceptance and repatriation of migrants, which should lessen the burden on countries like Greece, Italy and Malta.

After a migrant crisis emerged in 2021 on the border between Belarus and eastern EU members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania made the need to reach an agreement on the new migration framework even more urgent.

