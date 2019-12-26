UrduPoint.com
New Attack In Northern Burkina Faso Leaves 11 Servicemen Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Eleven servicemen were killed in a new attack in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum just a day after another deadly incident in the same region, media reported.

At least 35 civilians and seven servicemen died on Tuesday in a terrorist attack in Soum. The government's forces managed to fend off the attackers, killing approximately 80 terrorists.

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has declared 48-hour mourning following the incident.

The new attack took place on late Wednesday in the settlement of Hallale and targeted a unit that tried to block a path used by terrorists, the RFI news outlet reported.

Five terrorists were reportedly neutralized in the incident.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

