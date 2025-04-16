New Attacks Target France Prison Guard Cars, Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Assailants targeted cars and a building lobby linked to prison staff in France overnight, the authorities said Wednesday, the latest in a series of such attacks.
Since Sunday, unknown assailants have hit several jails and facilities across France, torching cars, spraying the entrance of one prison with automatic fire, and leaving mysterious inscriptions.
The national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is leading a probe into the attacks, and Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin accused people linked to drug trafficking of being responsible.
"Clearly people are trying to destabilise the state by intimidating it," he told the CNews/Europe 1 broadcaster on Wednesday morning.
"They are doing it because we are taking measures against the permissiveness that has existed until now in jails," he said.
Darmanin and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau have in recent months vowed to intensify the fight against narcotics and drug-related crime.
Darmanin is leading what he calls a "prison revolution" that aims to lock up 200 of France's 700 most dangerous drug traffickers in two top-security prisons from this summer.
A law against drug-related crime, which includes these prisons, is set to go to a vote in parliament at the end of the month.
