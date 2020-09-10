UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Aussie Software Tracks COVID-19 Mutations That Threaten Vaccine Efficacy

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:17 PM

New Aussie software tracks COVID-19 mutations that threaten vaccine efficacy

Australian researchers have developed a new tool to help tackle the problem of mutations in COVID-19, which could render prospective vaccines ineffective

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Australian researchers have developed a new tool to help tackle the problem of mutations in COVID-19, which could render prospective vaccines ineffective.

On Wednesday, the team from Melbourne University revealed a new software program, dubbed COVID-3D, which harnesses genomic and protein information about the virus to help develop more effective vaccine and drug targets.

"Although the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a relatively new pathogen, its ability to readily accumulate mutations across its genes was evident from the start of this pandemic," project leader and Associate Professor David Ascher said.

Ascher explained that these mutations can affect the ability of vaccines and drugs to bind the virus or create a specific immune response against it.

"Because of this, scientists must not only try to control the virus, but outsmart it by predicting how it will change over time," he said.

To develop COVID-3D, Ascher and his team analyzed the genome sequencing data of over 120,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples from infected people around the globe.

Using computer simulations, they tested and analyzed the mutations' effects on their protein structure, enabling the team to calculate all the biological effects of every possible mutation within the genome.

Furthermore, to help account for possible future variations, the team studied mutations in related coronaviruses SARS-CoV and Bat RaTG13.

They found SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, so far was mutating slower than other viruses such as influenza, with about two new changes in its genome every month.

Ascher said he hopes COVID-3D will prove a powerful resource to predict problems with mutations and to guide the development of more effective therapies to fight the virus.

Related Topics

Drugs Melbourne Guide David Turkish Lira Influenza All From

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent ins ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boostin ..

18 minutes ago

Tanker salvage begins as Sri Lanka battles oil sli ..

58 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares close with more losses

1 minute ago

China offers pre-marriage counselling to slow divo ..

1 minute ago

South Australia bans single-use plastics

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.