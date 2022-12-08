UrduPoint.com

New Australia Labor Government Still Committed To Military Build Up - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Australia's new Labor Party government, which took power earlier this year, remains committed to the military buildup approved by its Liberal government predecessors, Foreign Minister Penny Hong said on Wednesday.

"Greater military capability is a prerequisite: We need to work together (with the United States) to create the incentive for dialogue (with China)," Hong told an audience at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Hong confirmed the new government had no plans to scrap the development of a nuclear-powered submarine force for the first time in Australia's history approved by previous Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison and said plans to increase spending on military forces and deterrence capabilities would continue.

"We have done a good job on deterrence and alliance capability. .. .We are investing in deterrence in force posture and resilience," she said.

The Indo-Pacific region has seen the largest military build up of any comparable area in the world in recent years, Hong added.

