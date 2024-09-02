New Australian Research Facility Aiming To End Plastic Waste
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Australia's national research agency has launched a new bioplastics research facility to end plastic waste.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Monday opened the Bioplastics Innovation Hub in collaboration with Murdoch University.
Researchers at the 8 million Australian Dollar (5.4 million U.S. dollar) facility will work with industry partners to develop a new generation of biologically-derived plastic that is 100 percent compostable.
CSIRO Research Program Director Andy Whiteley said the hub would bring together experts in microbiology, molecular genetics, synthetic biology, biochemical engineering, advanced manufacturing and circular economy to work on a plastic that can entirely break down in compost, land or water.
"Our Primary focus is the development of 100 percent compostable, bio-derived packaging for use as sprays, films, bottles, caps and wrappers which are engineered to fully break down in compost, land and aquatic environments," he said in a media release.
The CSIRO previously set a goal of reducing plastic waste entering the Australian environment by 80 percent by 2030.
The new hub is based at Murdoch University's main campus in Perth, the capital city of Western Australia (WA).
Peter Eastwood, deputy vice-chancellor of Research and Innovation at Murdoch University, said innovative technological solutions would be critical to managing the growing plastic waste crisis.
"Together with CSIRO, Murdoch University will fast-track the production of novel compostable bioplastic and introduce a green plastic to the market, which will significantly minimize the requirement for non-sustainable plastic production," he said.
A research published by the CSIRO in April found up to 11 million tons of plastic pollution on the ocean floor globally.
