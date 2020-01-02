New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration, Climate Change - Kurz

Austria's new coalition government will aim at easing the citizens' tax burden, combating irregular migration and climate change, Austrian People's Party (OVP) Chairman and future Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Austria 's new coalition government will aim at easing the citizens' tax burden, combating irregular migration and climate change, Austrian People's Party (OVP) Chairman and future Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kurz announced that his party had concluded its negotiations with the Green Party, reaching an agreement on forming a coalition government. Earlier in the day, Kurz and the Green Party's Werner Kogler informed President Alexander Van der Bellen on these developments and presented the government's program.

"In the [government's] program, the measures aimed at fighting climate change are proposed by the Greens, and measures on lowering the tax burden and fighting migration are from the OVP, " Kurz said.

As expected, OVP has received ten ministerial positions, while the Green Party got four.

"Apart from Werner Kogler being the Vice Chancellor, and responsible for culture and sport, the Greens get three ministries, the OVP gets ten," Kurz stated.

A snap general election was held in Austria on September 29, after Kurtz's previous coalition with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) collapsed over a video scandal earlier this year, implicating Heinz-Christian Strache, the FPO leader, in alleged corruption.

The OVP won with 37.5 percent of the vote. Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country's parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 percent of the vote.