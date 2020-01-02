UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Austrian Government To Fight Illegal Migration, Climate Change - Kurz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:44 PM

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration, Climate Change - Kurz

Austria's new coalition government will aim at easing the citizens' tax burden, combating irregular migration and climate change, Austrian People's Party (OVP) Chairman and future Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Austria's new coalition government will aim at easing the citizens' tax burden, combating irregular migration and climate change, Austrian People's Party (OVP) Chairman and future Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kurz announced that his party had concluded its negotiations with the Green Party, reaching an agreement on forming a coalition government. Earlier in the day, Kurz and the Green Party's Werner Kogler informed President Alexander Van der Bellen on these developments and presented the government's program.

"In the [government's] program, the measures aimed at fighting climate change are proposed by the Greens, and measures on lowering the tax burden and fighting migration are from the OVP, " Kurz said.

As expected, OVP has received ten ministerial positions, while the Green Party got four.

"Apart from Werner Kogler being the Vice Chancellor, and responsible for culture and sport, the Greens get three ministries, the OVP gets ten," Kurz stated.

A snap general election was held in Austria on September 29, after Kurtz's previous coalition with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) collapsed over a video scandal earlier this year, implicating Heinz-Christian Strache, the FPO leader, in alleged corruption.

The OVP won with 37.5 percent of the vote. Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country's parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Parliament Vote Van Austria September November All From Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

14 minutes ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

2 minutes ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

2 minutes ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

31 minutes ago

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

32 minutes ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.