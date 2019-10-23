UrduPoint.com
New Austrian Parliament Meets For First Time After Snap Election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:54 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Austrian National Council, the lower house of the country's parliament, on Wednesday has convened in its new composition for the first time after September snap election.

The early parliamentary election was held in Austria on September 29. The conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz became the winner, securing 37.5 percent of the vote. On October 7, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen granted Kurz a mandate to form a new government.

The first meeting of the new parliament was opened by President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.

Five parties are represented in the new parliament � OVP, which secured 71 seats, the Social Democrats with 40 seats, the right-wing Freedom Party with 31 seats, The Greens with 26 seats and the liberal Neos that won 15 seats. As many as 30 percent of lawmakers took seats in the National Council for the first time, while the number of female lawmakers increased to 73.

