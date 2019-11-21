The new ban on Russian media broadcasting in Latvia is a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The new ban on Russian media broadcasting in Latvia is a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Such discriminatory steps by the Latvian authorities against Russian media resources - open attempts to clean up the information space from alternative, and perhaps undesired, points of view, are a gross violation of international law in terms of freedom of expression and equal access to information," Zakharova said at a briefing.