New Ban On Russian Media Broadcasting In Latvia Flagrant Violation Of Int'l Law - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The new ban on Russian media broadcasting in Latvia is a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Such discriminatory steps by the Latvian authorities against Russian media resources - open attempts to clean up the information space from alternative, and perhaps undesired, points of view, are a gross violation of international law in terms of freedom of expression and equal access to information," Zakharova said at a briefing.

