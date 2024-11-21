New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve has discovered a new species of bat in the Kingdom, the Vansonia rueppellii (Rüppell's bat).

According to a press release by the Reserve, this increases the total number of bat species in Saudi Arabia to 32, with 18 of these species recorded within the Reserve.

Bats are considered keystone species that play vital roles in pollination and insect control, contributing significantly to ecosystem health.

Working in partnership with KAUST Beacon Development, researchers recorded Vansonia rueppellii (Rüppell's bat) for the first time in Saudi Arabia in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve in October 2023. This finding was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Zoology in the middle East in November 2024. This small bat is a known resident of Egypt, Sudan, Yemen, and Iraq but had never previously been recorded in Saudi Arabia, said the release.

"The discovery of Rüppell's bat highlights the rich biodiversity found within Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve," explained CEO Andrew Zaloumis. "The Reserve is home to 18 of Saudi Arabia's 32 bat species, representing 56% of the Kingdom's total. Healthy and diverse bat populations are a key indicator of thriving ecosystems. This discovery reflects the Reserve's continuous ecological restoration efforts. Through our research and conservation collaborations, we are proud to contribute to the Kingdom's scientific knowledge while sharing findings with the global conservation community."

"This paper provides evidence that positive conservation collaboration across multidisciplinary teams supports the conservation goals of the Reserve, the Saudi Green Initiative, and Vision 2030," stated David Wells, associate director of environment at KAUST Beacon Development.

"The fieldwork undertaken has expanded knowledge of bat diversity in Saudi Arabia and underscores the value of conducting comprehensive biodiversity surveys."

Bats can consume up to 40% of their body weight in insects each night, including mosquitoes, making them a natural and effective form of pest control while reducing the spread of diseases. Additionally, fruit-eating bats are critical pollinators and seed dispersers, vital in the Kingdom's ecological restoration initiatives.

One of eight royal reserves, the 24,500 km² Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve stretches from the lava plains of the Harrats to the deep Red Sea in the west, connecting NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and AlUla. It is home to PIF's Wadi Al Disah project and Red Sea Global's Amaala.

The Reserve encompasses 15 distinct ecosystems. Although it covers just 1% of the Kingdom's terrestrial area and 1.8% of its marine area, it boasts over 50% of the Kingdom's species, making it one of the most biodiverse protected areas in the Middle East.

The Reserve is committed to restoring and conserving the natural and cultural environment. This includes the reintroduction of 23 historically occurring native species, including the Arabian leopard, cheetah, Arabian oryx, and Lappie-Faced vulture, as part of a wide-ranging rewilding program.

It is overseen by the Royal Reserves Council, which is chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. It is fully integrated with Saudi Arabia's wider sustainability and conservation programs, including the Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives.