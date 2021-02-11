UrduPoint.com
New Batch Of 500,000 Doses Of China's Sinopharm Coronavirus Vaccine Arrives In Serbia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A batch of 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine arrived in Serbia and was personally met at the airport by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Brnabic and Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo met the aircraft at Nikola Tesla Airport.

Chen wished Serbia health and success.

"Thanks to this vaccine, we were able to save and will save thousands and thousands of lives," Brnabic said.

Vaccination in Serbia began on December 24, 2020 with a US-German vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. The first batch of a Russian vaccine arrived on December 30, 2020 and Sinopharm from China on January 16.

