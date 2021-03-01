New Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 Arrives in Serbia - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) A new batch of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses arrived in Serbia, with President Aleksandar Vucic receiving the delivery at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

The plane with the Russian vaccines landed at the airport in Serbia's capital at 22:47 local time (21:47 GMT) on Sunday.

Receiving the delivery, Vucic thanked Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko and said that Serbia aims to organize the production of Sputnik V in the country before the end of 2021.

Serbia started its vaccination campaign in December, using the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Serbia on December 30. The country has also received Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

According to analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.