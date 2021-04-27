(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Armenia on Monday, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Today a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was brought to Armenia," the ministry said on Facebook.

The batch contains the vaccine's first component.