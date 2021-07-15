TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Uzbekistan has received two more batches of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V that will help the Central Asian nation ramp up its vaccination efforts, the Uzbek public health authority SES said.

"Two more batches of Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Uzbekistan," the authority said on Telegram.

The deliveries of the Russian vaccine to Uzbekistan began in April. The SES noted that the current supply contained both the first and second components of the vaccine.

In late April, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kazan, asked Moscow to increase the supplies of Sputnik V and consider the possibility of its production in the Central Asian republic.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko later told Sputnik that the parties agreed to localize the production of the vaccine, and the Uzbek side had already selected a site for the production of the drug.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34.5 million, launched its immunization program on April 1. In addition to Sputnik V, Tashkent uses the Chinese vaccine made by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutica and AstraZeneca's vaccines, a new batch of which is expected to be delivered in August. To date, 3 million Uzbeks have received at least one vaccine dose.