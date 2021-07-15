UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Batches Of Sputnik V Vaccine Arrive In Uzbekistan - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

New Batches of Sputnik V Vaccine Arrive in Uzbekistan - Gov't

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Uzbekistan has received two more batches of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V that will help the Central Asian nation ramp up its vaccination efforts, the Uzbek public health authority SES said.

"Two more batches of Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Uzbekistan," the authority said on Telegram.

The deliveries of the Russian vaccine to Uzbekistan began in April. The SES noted that the current supply contained both the first and second components of the vaccine.

In late April, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kazan, asked Moscow to increase the supplies of Sputnik V and consider the possibility of its production in the Central Asian republic.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko later told Sputnik that the parties agreed to localize the production of the vaccine, and the Uzbek side had already selected a site for the production of the drug.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34.5 million, launched its immunization program on April 1. In addition to Sputnik V, Tashkent uses the Chinese vaccine made by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutica and AstraZeneca's vaccines, a new batch of which is expected to be delivered in August. To date, 3 million Uzbeks have received at least one vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Kazan Tashkent Uzbekistan SITE April August Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

41 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

53 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.