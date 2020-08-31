New Belarusian Constitution Draft to Be Submitted for Referendum - Lukashenko

The draft of the renewed Belarusian constitution will be submitted for public consultations and a referendum, President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday, as quoted by Belta news agency

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The draft of the renewed Belarusian constitution will be submitted for public consultations and a referendum, President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday, as quoted by Belta news agency.

"So that it could be considered from all angles, so that people could say what they like, what they don't like, their thoughts," Lukashenko said.