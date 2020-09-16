The new Belarusian constitution should reflect a common vision of the country's future, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday, also pledging to hold the next election in compliance with the main body of law

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The new Belarusian constitution should reflect a common vision of the country's future, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday, also pledging to hold the next election in compliance with the main body of law.

"Time has come to give impetus to the social and political life.

It is important to form a common vision of what our country and its state structure should be like in the future. This is what the constitution should reflect," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

"We have held the election, and we have received the result, that's that. I think it is time to stop exciting the people. The next presidential election will be held in accordance with the constitution. Everything will be exactly like we agree to," the president added.