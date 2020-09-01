UrduPoint.com
New Belarusian Opposition Party Vmeste Supports Tikhanovskaya, Coordination Council

Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:32 PM

The newly founded Belarusian party Vmeste (Together), created by the campaign of imprisoned politician Viktor Babariko, said on Tuesday it supports the program of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and will work within the Opposition Coordination Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The newly founded Belarusian party Vmeste (Together), created by the campaign of imprisoned politician Viktor Babariko, said on Tuesday it supports the program of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and will work within the Opposition Coordination Council.

"We absolutely agree with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that the main thing in the current moment is to strive for those demands that were voiced by the Coordination Council and are based on the election program of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya," the party said in a message on their Telegram channel.

The party went on to say that Babariko and Maria Kolesnikova, coordinator of the Babariko campaign, were in agreement with Tikhanovskaya on the demand for a peaceful transfer of power.

The Telegram message also notes that "the members of the Vmeste party will take an active part in the work of the Coordination Council and contribute to the resolution of the internal political crisis through dialogue."

