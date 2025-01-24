New Belgium coach Garcia to give Hazard role, hopes for Courtois return

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) New Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said on Friday that he is hoping to bring back goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and that Eden Hazard would be given a job with the team.

The Frenchman was named boss by the Belgian football association earlier in the day, beating reported competition from former assistant coach Thierry Henry, Julen Lopetegui and Mark van Bommel.

The 60-year-old former Napoli, Lyon and Roma coach said one of his first tasks would be to persuade Courtois to end his self-imposed exile from the national team, following a falling out with previous coach Domenico Tedesco.

"Even if there is quality in goal with Matz Sels and Koen Casteels, we are counting on Thibaut, who I consider to be the best goalkeeper in the world," Garcia said of Real Madrid's Courtois at his unveiling.

"I can't reveal any details, but the first signals that came back to me (from Courtois) are positive."

Garcia, who has also managed Saudi outfit Al Nassr and French giants Marseille, will be handed the task of reinvigorating the Red Devils after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, signing a contract which runs until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium last week sacked Italian-German coach Tedesco following a last-16 exit from the European Championship, and sub-par recent performances in the Nations League.

Belgium face a relegation play-off against Ukraine in March.

- Hazard 'knows the players' -

Previous coach Tedesco was appointed in February 2023 to replace Roberto Martinez and rebuild the squad after several of the country's "golden generation", including Hazard, retired from international football.

Garcia said he would give an as yet unspecified job to Hazard, with whom he won the French Ligue 1 title in 2011.

"You will ask him the question," he said when asked about Hazard's role.

"You will see him soon... Eden knows me very well, he knows the players. He will be a good link during this 18-month adventure."

Garcia's latest effort in management at Napoli was an unsuccessful five-month stint in 2023 as the club had a disastrous season after winning the Italian Serie A title.

Belgium kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to North Macedonia in June.

The team still rely heavily on experienced stars Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Garcia said he would soon pay visits to watch the pair play for Manchester City and Napoli respectively.

The country has continued to produce promising younger prospects, though, including Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, Man City winger Jeremy Doku and Aston Villa's Amadou Onana.

"Of course, Belgium have lost important players," conceded Garcia.

"But there is still enormous potential to put the team back among the best on the planet."

Belgium reached at least the quarter-finals at four consecutive major tournaments between 2014 and 2021, having previously not even qualified for one since the 2002 World Cup.

They were the world's number one team for over three years from 2018 until 2022 but are now in eighth place in the FIFA rankings.